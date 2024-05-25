LIVE: Thabo Mbeki Africa Day lecture

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Professor Abdoulaye Bathily is delivering the Thabo Mbeki lecture and he’s expected to focus on peace and security on the continent.

This year will be the first lecture that the former President Thabo Mbeki will not attend since it was launched.

The lecture always coincides with Africa day and the content always reflect Mbeki’s commitment to the renaissance of Africa.

Among those who have delivered the lecture includes the former Secretary General of the OAU, Salim Ahmed Salim.