Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father, and five other accused appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Bester is appearing virtually from the Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria.

Livestream below:



The media has been granted permission to take live proceedings during the appearance of the accused.

Bloemfontein Acting Chief Magistrate Lindiwe Mbassa has amended the rules saying that all the proceedings will be recorded. She adds that the identity of state witnesses should remain protected.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana will also appear virtually. Her father Zolile Sekeleni and five former G4S employees are present in court. The seven accused are facing charges of assisting Bester to escape from Mangaung prison.