Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to officiate at the swearing in of four new African National Congress (ANC) MPs.

The ANC Caucus in parliament has welcomed four of its new members of parliament, that the party has deployed to serve in the National Assembly. They are the ANC deputy president, Paul Mashatile, the second deputy secretary-general, Maropene Ramokgopa, and National Executive Committee members, Sihle Zikalala and Parks Tau.

Below is the live stream: