Allegations of corruption at Eskom take centre stage at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday. The commission hears evidence from Eskom’s former Chief Executive (CEO) Tshediso Matona and an independent consultant Nicholas Linnell.

Matona served as Eskom’s CEO for seven months from October 2014 to April 2015.