The hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in

the Public Sector including Organs of State continues on Thursday.

The Commission hears ANN7 related evidence from former Household Manager at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, Mr

Ramaru Mekgwe; current Household Manager at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, Mr Jacques Human and former SABC

Journalist Ms Gillian Pillay.