The legendary indigenous music icon, Dr Latozi Mpahleni will be buried on Saturday in Mkhankatho village in Libode, Eastern Cape. The global champion well known as Madosini died on December 23rd due to heart problems.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded Dr Madosini a Special Provincial Official Category 2 funeral.

She kept the tradition of playing indigenous instruments like the Uhadi and uMrhubhe alive and was globally revered for her musical exploits.