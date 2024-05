Reading Time: < 1 minute

The funeral of legendary South African boxer Dingaan ‘The Rose of Soweto’ Thobela is taking place this Thursday morning at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre in Soweto.

Thobela passed away last week in Johannesburg after battling an unconfirmed illness. He will later be laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg.

