LIVE: Sergeant Fannie Nkosi back in court | 22 July 2026

Suspended South African Police Service (SAPS) Organised Crime Unit Sergeant Fannie Nkosi is appearing in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday, 22 July 2026. This follows the centralisation and transfer of his criminal cases.

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