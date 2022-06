The trial of five men accused of the murder of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa resumes in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

The matter was postponed on Tuesday afternoon following the breakdown of the court’s recording equipment after the lunch break.

Meyiwa was shot and killed during an alleged robbery in 2014 at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother.

Live proceedings on the link below: