Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela in the Senzo Meyiwa Murder trial has ruled that the image of the state’s next witness is not permitted, but members of the media may broadcast her testimony live via audio.

Zandile Khumalo, singer Kelly Khumalo’s sister, has taken the stand as a new state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Thursday.

