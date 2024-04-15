sabc-plus-logo

LIVE: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial | 15 April 2024

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the Pretoria High Court on Monday after a recess. Five men are on trial for the murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain, who was shot dead in 2014.

