LIVE: Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 11 June 2024

The murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues. Vodacom forensic supervisor Pinky Vythilingam is expected to continue her testimony, which was cut short last week when she fell ill.

She testified that a number associated with former Kaizer Chiefs footballer David Mathebula called Senzo Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo eight times the morning after the soccer star was killed.

This was the same day a sim swap was performed on Meyiwa’s cellphone number, and a new sim card was used in Mathebula’s handset.

