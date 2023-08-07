A close friend of former Bafana Bafana soccer star Senzo Mayiwa has pointed out accused No 2 Bongani Ntanzi as the person who Meyiwa scuffled with before he was shot.

Tumelo Madlala has taken the stand in the Pretoria High Court on Monday to testify in the murder trial. Madlala was with the soccer star when he was shot and killed in Vosloorus, east Johannesburg, in 2014.

Madlala has told the court that Meyiwa had pinned the suspect to the wall when a gunshot went off…

“… at the time when Senzo had pinned him against the wall, Senzo grabbed the upper arm and pinned it against the wall. I don’t want to keep on saying this second suspect, there is the accused person that has been pointed out. That’s the second person, that’s the very person. Even myself, I hit him. After I had thrown the punch to him, then there was a gunshot that went off.”

Five men are on trial for the murder that occurred in 2014. Madlala is testifying about events that unfolded before the shooting.

