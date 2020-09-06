South African Police Service holds its annual National Commemoration Day to pay homage to members who sacrificed their lives in the execution of their duties.

In line with Level 2 lockdown regulations, only the family of three deceased members will be in attendance at the annual event this year.

Deputy President David Mabuza will together with the family lay wreaths in honour of the police personnel.

They will be accompanied by Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner, Khehla Sitole.