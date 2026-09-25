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LIVE | SAfm hosts Local Government Elections debate in Newlands

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  • SABC News
SABC

The South African Broadcasting Corporation(SABC)’s SAfm is hosting a Local Government Election Debate in Newlands, Johannesburg.

Live stream below:

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