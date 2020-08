The SACC says its entire membership of all 36 churches and organisations will take part in the campaign.

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) is officially launching its anti-corruption campaign against the looting of COVID-19 funds .

The council says the launch will also be the beginning of the rolling out of a mass anti-corruption action during Heritage Month.

Campaign launch below: