LIVE | SA Navy briefs media on SAS Manthatisi submarine tragedy
Image: SABC-News
Related Posts
Most Viewed
- 24hrs
- Week
- Month
- High waves and rough water conditions force beach closures in the Western Cape
- Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to rest in the town he built and nurtured
- Another hijacked building catches fire in Joburg
- UPDATE: Public warned not to go to W Cape beaches as another spring tide expected
- Spring high tide leaves trail of destruction along Garden Route
- High waves and rough water conditions force beach closures in the Western Cape
- Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to rest in the town he built and nurtured
- NSPCA files criminal case against Julius Malema for alleged animal cruelty
- Snow, heavy rainfall expected in parts of KZN: SAWS
- Cold-front sweeps across SA bringing snow and chilly temperatures
- Joburg residents face water supply disruptions following thunderstorm
- Limpopo farmer helping with establishing food gardens
- Polokwane, surrounding areas brace for 12-hour water shedding
- Cosatu in Gauteng keeps an eye on labour developments in Tshwane
- Seven arrested in connection with WITS student’s kidnapping