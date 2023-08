Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor is hosting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Doctor Hossein Amir- Abdollahian in Pretoria for the 15th Session of the South Africa-Iran Joint Commission of Cooperation.

South Africa and Iran enjoy a historical and fraternal relationship, with both countries interacting regularly, notably through the Joint Commission of Cooperation which was established in 1995.

LIVE STREAM: