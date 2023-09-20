Home LIVE: Rhodes University hosts Dr Pandor on Palestine conflict Image Credits : PANDOR-FINAL CARD DRAFT Dinilohlanga Mekuto 8 July 2024, 18:00 [SAST] [responsivevoice_button] Reading Time: < 1 minuteRhodes University hosts former Minister of International Relations, Dr Naledi Pandor, for a conversation on the conflict between Israel and Palestine. LIVESTREAM: Author Dinilohlanga Mekuto View all posts MOST READ RELATED STORIES Pope Francis comforts relatives of victims killed by Israeli forces 18 May 2024, 1:53 PM Palestinian journalists covering Gaza war awarded Press Freedom Prize 3 May 2024, 11:15 AM Israel’s occupation one of root causes of the conflict: Navi Pillay 2 February 2024, 4:29 PM Palestinians report Israeli battles in Khan Younis 10 December 2023, 8:27 AM