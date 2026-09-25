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LIVE | Ramokgopa briefs media on Eskom’s Board leadership

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  • SABC News
SABC

Electricity and Energy Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa addresses matters relating to Eskom’s board leadership and governance.

Live stream below:

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