President Cyril Ramaphosa is updating the nation on COVID-19 lockdown on the Day 28 of the mandatory lockdown.

One of the expected announcements from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday is the reopening of schools. However, Social distancing remains a main concern following Basic Education Department’s proposal titled: “2020 recovery plan for post Covid-19 lockdown”.

It is proposing that schools reopen on a phased basis, with matrics and Grade 7s starting on May 6 if the lockdown is lifted on April 30.