The African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers closing remarks at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Sunday.

In his political report which he presented to the meeting, Ramaphosa for the first time volunteered to speak about the alleged theft of millions of US Dollars from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo almost three years ago.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers closing remarks at the National Executive Committee meeting: