Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu appears before the Life Esidimeni Inquest in the High Court in Pretoria. The hearing is aimed at determining if anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 144 mental health patients.

Testifying at the inquest earlier, former head of Gauteng’s Mental Health Services, Dr Mmakgabo Manamela implicated Mahlangu in the un-procedural placement and discharging of about 3000 mental health patients from the Life Esidimeni facilities to unlicensed NGOs across Gauteng. Manamela testified that the Gauteng Health Department, under the command of Mahlangu, ended the contract with Life Esidimeni citing budgetary constraints.

The live proceedings of the inquest are available below: