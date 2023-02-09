President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his annual State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Cape Town on Thursday night. He is expected to share more light on how the government is going to address the problem of power supply.

LIVE Proceedings of 2023 State of the Nation Address:

19:10: EFF leader Julius Malema raises a point of order

19:14: ATM leader Zungula asked to leave SONA

19:22: EFF disrupts SONA with point of orders

19:25: National Assembly Speaker says will not allow more points of order

19:32 Malema, Ndlozi and other EFF MPs asked to leave SONA

19:36 Violence breaks out as EFF MPs leave SONA

19:37: Riot police remove EFF members from area

19:38 Mapisa-Nqakula apologises for disruption

19:40 EFF members addressing media outside of Parliament

19:46 President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the 2023 State of the Nation Address

19:53 We are a nation defined by hope and resilience says Ramaphosa

19:55 Presidential Employment Stimulus has provided work for over 1 million people

19:56 Our immediate task is to reduce rolling blackouts, says Ramaphosa

19:57 Our most immediate priority is to restore energy security

19:58 The people of South Africa want action, and solutions, says Ramaphosa

20:00 We are not presenting new plans, rather concentrating on issues that concern citizens, says Ramaphosa

20:01: Issues concerning South Africans: Load shedding, unemployment, poverty, and the rising cost of living, crime, and corruption

20:02 State of the Nation Address is about seeing hope where there is despair, says Ramaphosa

20:03 Treasury will take steps to address Eskom’s debt burden, says Ramaphosa

20:10 We are declaring a National State of disaster to deal with electricity crisis, says Ramaphosa

20:12 I will appoint a Minister of Electricity in the Presidency, says Ramaphosa

20:13 Minister of Public will remain shareholder representative of Eskom