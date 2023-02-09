President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his annual State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Cape Town on Thursday night. He is expected to share more light on how the government is going to address the problem of power supply.
LIVE Proceedings of 2023 State of the Nation Address:
19:10: EFF leader Julius Malema raises a point of order
19:14: ATM leader Zungula asked to leave SONA
19:22: EFF disrupts SONA with point of orders
19:25: National Assembly Speaker says will not allow more points of order
19:32 Malema, Ndlozi and other EFF MPs asked to leave SONA
19:36 Violence breaks out as EFF MPs leave SONA
19:37: Riot police remove EFF members from area
19:38 Mapisa-Nqakula apologises for disruption
19:40 EFF members addressing media outside of Parliament
19:46 President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the 2023 State of the Nation Address
19:53 We are a nation defined by hope and resilience says Ramaphosa
19:55 Presidential Employment Stimulus has provided work for over 1 million people
19:56 Our immediate task is to reduce rolling blackouts, says Ramaphosa
19:57 Our most immediate priority is to restore energy security
19:58 The people of South Africa want action, and solutions, says Ramaphosa
20:00 We are not presenting new plans, rather concentrating on issues that concern citizens, says Ramaphosa
20:01: Issues concerning South Africans: Load shedding, unemployment, poverty, and the rising cost of living, crime, and corruption
20:02 State of the Nation Address is about seeing hope where there is despair, says Ramaphosa
20:03 Treasury will take steps to address Eskom’s debt burden, says Ramaphosa
20:10 We are declaring a National State of disaster to deal with electricity crisis, says Ramaphosa
20:12 I will appoint a Minister of Electricity in the Presidency, says Ramaphosa
20:13 Minister of Public will remain shareholder representative of Eskom