President Cyril Ramaphosa recognises individuals who have contributed and continue to contribute to the building of a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous country by bestowing National Orders. They are South Africa’s highest awards. The Orders will be delivered to recipients and the families of recipients who have since passed at ceremony at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.

