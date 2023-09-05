President Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised for the delay in concluding lifestyle audits on members of the executive.

He says this was as a result of him intervening and demanding that the initial process be abandoned in favour of a more comprehensive process. He says finding a suitable service provider took longer than they had anticipated.

Responding to Parliamentary questions in the National Assembly, he says however that the process is under way and he expects it to be concluded soon.

“This process does not focus on any member of the executive solely. It focuses on all of us. So, with regard to time frame, I see this process being completed shortly and once it is completed, the process will be even reported on by the Director General. ”

