President Cyril Ramaphosa, the BRICS Chairperson, formally announces the inclusion of Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates into the BRICS group during the outcomes presentation of the 15th BRICS Summit on Thursday.

Ramaphosa says the Summit focuses on BRICS’ potential to benefit communities and address Global South challenges.

“Leaders also emphasise equitable economic growth, sustainable development, and multilateral system reform, advocating for peaceful conflict resolution and addressing global inequality,” President Ramaphosa adds.

The BRICS invites Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to become full members from January 1, 2024, while also expressing openness to partnerships with other countries, particularly those in the developing world.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says the interest of other countries to join the BRICS organisation showed how relevant its pursuit for a new world economic order is.

“We will remain open to new candidates,” Lula said at a news conference held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked President Ramaphosa for handling the summit of the BRICS group of nations and for his efforts to expand the bloc.

Putin was speaking via video link at the closing news conference of the three-day summit held in Johannesburg.

‘Important group’

United Arab Emirates’ President Mohammed bin Zayed said on Thursday he appreciated the inclusion of his country as a member of BRICS and described it as an “important group”.

“We look forward to a continued commitment of cooperation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world,” he posted on X.

During a summit held in South Africa, the BRICS group of nations also approved a resolution to study in the future the creation of “a new currency of payments”.

-Additional reporting by Reuters