President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening, to provide more information on his next steps regarding the final report of the state capture commission. Earlier this month, the President received the amended version of the final report on the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

In a statement, Ramaphosa advised the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula that he would be submitting his response to Parliament.

The 76-page document sets out his approach to the commission’s findings and recommendations.

