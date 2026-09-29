Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses nation on GBVF scourge

  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa briefing the nation on steps being taken by government to confront the scourge of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

Live proceedings below: 

 

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News