President Ramaphosa forms GNU with 11-party coalition

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that, in response to the clear desire of South Africa’s people for political parties to cooperate for the nation’s future, he and others have opted to establish a government of national unity.

He stated that a coalition of 11 parties has committed to collaborating together.

The President was announcing his cabinet in a live address to the nation on the SABC on Sunday evening. This follows weeks of tough discussions among political parties that are part of the government of national unity.

The MK Party and the EFF have chosen not to participate in the GNU – but instead to occupy the opposition benches in the National Assembly.

Ramaphosa says a statement of intent has been agreed to by all parties.

The Ministries of Home Affairs and Agriculture are now headed by Democratic Alliance members Leon Schreiber and John Steenhuisen respectively.

🇿🇦 The DA is proud to rise to the challenge & take our place, for the first time, at the seat of national government where we can introduce our track record of good governance, zero tolerance for corruption & pragmatic policy-making. pic.twitter.com/Na5YHLMZOk — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 30, 2024

The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture goes to Patriotic Alliance’s leader Gayton McKenzie.

Thank you for all the well wishing messages, I will reply shortly I’m just busy getting ready, I have work to do 🥅 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/htQIRMdq4n — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) June 30, 2024

Livestream:

Below is the Full National Executive:

SA cabinet by SABC Digital News