A prayer session is currently under way for the 21 people that lost their lives over the weekend, at the Enyobeni Tavern, in Scenery Park, Eastern Cape.

The Council of Churches has raised questions over whether the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality had approved the initial structural plans for the Enyobeni Tavern.

21 young people were killed at the tavern, including teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17.

Investigations are under way into the possible cause of the tragedy early yesterday morning.

SACC’s General Secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, says, “There are several questions that need to be asked about the specifications and what could have happened. When you hear that there was one door for exit, how does that happen? The rule of law must apply in our society. These regulations of the EC say there must be a structural floor plan to be used for liquor trading clearly showing each room, all doors and windows and means of external and internal communication. Where was this in this place? It is not clear. Proof of approval by the relevant local municipality. Didn’t the municipality give permission for this shebeen?”