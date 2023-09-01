A gang of eighteen suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers have been killed in a shootout with police officers in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo. One police officer has been seriously injured and is in hospital.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says the suspects were from various provinces and were planning to rob a CIT vehicle but police had intelligence about the planned heist.

Masemola says, “Our intention was to arrest them before they go out to commit the crime.”

The National Commissioner adds that the criminals were operating from a house in the area where they planned and then executed robberies.

“Police members approached the house to arrest them and in the process, they shot at the police. The shooting continued for around 90 minutes.”

Masemola says in the engagement, all 18 suspects were shot dead and one police officer was seriously injured.

Masemola’s update below: