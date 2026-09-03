LIVE: Peter ‘Gagash’ Nonyane and wife Charlotte Tibana bail hearing

The bail application of TMPD officer Peter ‘Gagash’ Nonyane and his wife, Charlotte Tibana, continues in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

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