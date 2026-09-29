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LIVE: Ntshavheni briefs media on Cabinet meeting outcomes

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  • SABC DIGITAL NEWS
SABC News

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, briefs the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

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