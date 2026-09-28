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LIVE | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula corruption trial resumes

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  • Nosiviwe 2
SABC News

The corruption and money laundering trial of former National Assembly Speaker and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula resumes at the Pretoria High Court.

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