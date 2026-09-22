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LIVE | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula corruption trial continues

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  • SABC News
SABC News

Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula returns to the Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria for her corruption trial.

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