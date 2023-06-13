The case against the ninth suspect, arrested in connection with the Thabo Bester escape saga, has been postponed for June 20.

31-year-old Zanda Moyo has been charged with violating a body, assisting an inmate to escape and fraud.

#ThaboBester The case against 9th suspect, Zanda Moyo, postponed to June 20.

The same day that #Bester, #Magudumana, her father and others are due be back in court.

He doesn’t have a lawyer.

Moyo appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested on Sunday in Johannesburg. It’s alleged that Moyo and Dr Nandipha Magudumana purported that the unclaimed and unidentified body in the Bloemfontein mortuary was Moyo’s brother, Themba Ndlovu, who was later found to be Katlego Bereng.

The matter has been postponed to the 20th of June for bail. Moyo will appear alongside Magudumana, Thabo Bester and former G4S employees who have also been implicated.

