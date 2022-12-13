The National Assembly debates, and votes on, the report of the Section 89 Independent Panel which found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office with regard to the theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala Farm. The session is being held at the Cape Town City Hall.

National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has declined requests to allow Tuesday’s historic vote to be conducted by a secret ballot.

All 400 MPs are expected to cast their votes on whether the president should face an impeachment inquiry over the scandal.

S89 Independent Panel Report into Phala Phala: