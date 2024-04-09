sabc-plus-logo

Home

LIVE: Motsoaledi briefs media on the amended immigration regulations

  • Image Credits :
  • WhatsApp Image 2024-04-09 at 08.01.20
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi briefs the media on the general visa, critical work visa, remote work visa, the Trusted Employer Scheme as well as the point-based system.

Author

MOST READ