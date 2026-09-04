LIVE: Mkhwanazi, co-accused apply for bail in the Mbense murder case

Embattled and suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and five others are expected back at the Brakpan Magistrate Court for a continuation of their bail applications.

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