In an effort to address illicit mining and crimes generated by the illegal operations, the Police Ministry and South African Police Service led by National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, is on Sunday engaging communities living in the epicentre of illegal mining in Kagiso in the West Rand.

The Crime Combating Imbizo seeks to provide residents with a platform, to discuss and engage the SAPS on identified crimes afflicting the community.

Live proceedings in the stream below: