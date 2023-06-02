Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says Eskom’s procurement of more generating capacity is being accelerated in a bid to avert the worst-case scenario this winter.

This as energy experts are warning South Africans that this year’s winter is likely to be the worst on record. Eskom continues to implement higher stages of load shedding due to insufficient energy capacity to keep the lights on, citing persistent high levels of power plant breakdowns.

Ramokgopa has been addressing the media in Cape Town on the progress made in implementing the energy action plan.

“We are really trying to avert the worst-case scenario and approximate condition of the best-case scenario. We are working tirelessly to ensure that load shedding is reduced to significant levels. The progress that we want to share with you is that two additional hybrid projects from the Independent Power Procurement program have been approved by the Eskom board and will now proceed to legal close. And we project that this project will reach a close by the end of June this year and they are going to add an additional 274 megawatts to the grid.

