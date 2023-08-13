LIVE: Minister of Electricity holds media briefing to update on Energy Action Plan
Related Posts
Most Viewed
- 24hrs
- Week
- Month
- Retired official from Durban Solid Waste details how multi-million-rand contracts were awarded
- Tshwane loses court bid to stop construction of Pretoria North school
- Knysna residents take hard stance against taxi operators accused of intimidation
- Eastern Cape woman seeks accountability for paralysis after dental operation
- Marriage Bill clear on age at which girls are allowed to be married: CGE
- Snow blankets Drakensberg peaks as temperatures plunge
- Small food outlet in Durban crowned bunny chow king
- UPDATE: Council for Geo-Science confirms tremor in several parts of Johannesburg
- Ombud warns citizens of new banking scam
- Retired official from Durban Solid Waste details how multi-million-rand contracts were awarded
- Clothing store looted in KZN on Friday night
- Concern rising over new COVID-19 EG-5 variant
- Undocumented foreign nationals issue a hindrance to crime-fighting efforts: Cele
- Senior SANParks manager killed by hippo in Kruger National Park
- Police shoot down claims by Thabo Bester that SAPS members stole his possessions