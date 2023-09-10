LIVE: Minister of Electricity briefs media | 10 Sept 2023
Image: SABC
Related Posts
Most Viewed
- 24hrs
- Week
- Month
- NSPCA files criminal case against Julius Malema for alleged animal cruelty
- South Africans can buy electricity now, pay later
- Community members in Limpopo chase out foreigners, accuse them of witchcraft
- Dr. Nandipha’s case remains unchallenged by the state: Lawyer
- VIDEO: SABC makes key announcement on Rugby World Cup 2023 coverage
- NSPCA files criminal case against Julius Malema for alleged animal cruelty
- Women in Limpopo paid to marry Pakistani nationals
- South Africans can buy electricity now, pay later
- Community members in Limpopo chase out foreigners, accuse them of witchcraft
- Dr. Nandipha’s case remains unchallenged by the state: Lawyer
- AmaZulu King conveys his condolences to the Buthelezi clan
- Amabutho say Buthelezi’s passing is a blessing that will strengthen the Reed Dance
- SA’s beer consumption declines as flavoured alcoholic beverages gain popularity
- Maidens at reed dance vow to sustain Buthelezi’s legacy
- Buthelezi expressed regret over family time in interview with SABC