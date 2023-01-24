The rush is on for places at public higher learning institutions. The demand has increased drastically over the years with these institutions not being able to accommodate everyone due to capacity issues. Universities have limited space and many prospective students will not be absorbed.

Out of the 2022 matric class, 278 815 students achieved a bachelor’s pass, 197 357 (26.7%) achieved a diploma pass, and 14.9% (108,159) achieved a higher certificate pass.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), has forecast an increase in bursary applications for 2023 and also expects a financial shortfall.

The department earlier advised all students to urgently contact their institution and for those who applied for financial assistance to contact the National Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to finalise their application processes.