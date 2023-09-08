Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has welcomed the agreement reached between the SABC and MultiChoice with regards to the broadcast rights for the Rugby World Cup that kicks off in Paris later today.

The SABC will broadcast 16 matches live and it includes all matches involving the defending champions, South Africa. But the minister emphasized that sports of national interest stretches way beyond just rugby and that events of such nature should be made accessible to all South Africans.

He addressed a media briefing in Pretoria a shortwhile ago.

Proceedings below: