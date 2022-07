Police Minister, General Bheki Cele is expected to receive a full report on the mass shootings that took place in the Gauteng province over the weekend, including the attack that claimed 15 lives at a tavern in Nomzamo Informal Settlement in Orlando East, Soweto.

Following the high-level meeting which will also be attended by the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Fannie Masemola, a site visit to the crime scene will be conducted.

Below is the livestream: