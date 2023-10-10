LIVE: Media briefing on WADA non-compliance

Reading Time: < 1 minutes
LIVE STREAM:
The Minister of Sport Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa will brief the media on actions that have been undertaken since the World Anti-Doping Agency Compliance Review Committee recommended that current South African legislation is non-compliant with the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code.
Kodwa’s update will address developments relating to the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) Amendment Bill, and the steps that are being taken to respond to WADA’s non-compliance decision.
LIVE STREAM: