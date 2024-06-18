LIVE: Malema and bodyguard’s firearm discharge case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The trial of the EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman resumed in the East London Regional Court in the Eastern Cape today.

Malema is charged with the contravention of the Firearms Control Act and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. This after firing a rifle in a public space during the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

Snyman is charged in connection with allegations that he handed Malema the rifle at the event.

LIVE STREAM:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>