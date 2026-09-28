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LIVE | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 179

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  • Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
SABC News

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is expected to hear the evidence of taxi industry figure Oupa “Bafana” Sindane. It’s Day 179 of the Inquiry.

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